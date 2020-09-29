Gloucester, MA (01930)

Today

Showers early becoming a steady, drenching rain overnight. Low around 65F. SSE winds at 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Showers early becoming a steady, drenching rain overnight. Low around 65F. SSE winds at 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.