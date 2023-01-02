While people hope the COVID-19 pandemic will be in the rearview mirror in 2023, increased virus levels in the city’s wastewater are a signal it’s sticking around.
“There is no reason to panic,” said Joe Rosa, chair of the Board of Health, said last week.
A Dec. 22 report by Biobot Analytics shows the effective concentration of virus in wastewater at nearly 2.3 million copies per liter of sewage, with the numbers creeping up over the fall.
“The last two values have jumped up and they are probably going to go higher,” Rosa said.
According to the state’s COVID-19 Wastewater Report webpage, wastewater data can be used to help track the trend of the number of people in a community who are infected with the coronavirus. The data can be used to provide an early warning about COVID-19 cases increasing, as the virus typically shows up in wastewater several days to a week before positive tests increase.
Rosa said the level of virus detected at the Gloucester wastewater treatment plant on Essex Avenue on Dec. 20 is nowhere near where it was a year ago, however.
At that time the virus concentration hit nearly 9.6 million copies per liter in a sample collected, according to the report. One year ago, from Dec. 30 to Jan. 2, the Health Department recorded 220 cases.
It appears that the newer variants may not be as virulent, Rosa said, though they can still pose a risk as people can become hospitalized or die after getting infected. Those who are vaccinated often don’t wind up in the hospital, he added.
The other risk of getting infected, Rosa said, is that you could pass the virus on to someone else, say someone with weakened immunity who may not be able to fend off an infection so easily.
Rosa suggested people consider masking indoors in public places and to get their shots if they have not done so.
“Most importantly, get vaccinated and get the flu vaccine at the same time if you haven’t done that,” he said.
But Gloucester is not alone in seeing cases creeping up.
“The whole country is seeing an uptick,” Rosa said.
According to the state’s COVID dashboard, Massachusetts saw 8,327 new confirmed cases and 1,592 probable cases during the past seven days as of Wednesday, Dec. 28.
According to the state’s interactive data dashboard, Gloucester’s 14-day percent positivity rate as of Dec. 29 was 10.29%, Essex’s was 5.6%; Rockport’s was 12.7%; and Manchester’s was 8.13%. The statewide average was 9.92%.
Rockport’s website says there have been eight new confirmed cases since its last report, bringing the total case count to 1,206. There were no new deaths since the last report and there were 21 active cases.
Essex’s website says there have been 277 cases in town in 2022 as of Dec. 14. That’s down from 325 cases in 2021. The town has seen 690 cases since the start of the pandemic in 2020.
Manchester-by-the-Sea has seen 881 cases since March 2020, and as of Dec. 29, there were four active cases in town.
In mid-October, the Gloucester Board of Health posted a message on its COVID-19 webpage about the increase in virus being detected in the wastewater and a spike in cases reported locally. The board suggested those who are both vaccinated or unvaccinated meet outdoors or consider wearing a mask in close indoor spaces. Vaccination against COVID-19 “is the most effective way to prevent suffering the worst effects of the virus and preventing hospitalization and death.”
Rosa stressed that the most important thing to do is to make sure to get vaccinated. For those who are not, Rosa said it’s not too late to do so.
Upcoming vaccine clinic information:
• Rockport, in partnership with the Greater Cape Ann Community Collaborative, is hosting vaccination clinics on Saturday, 9 to 11 a.m., Jan. 14 and Feb. 11, 2023 at the Community House, 58 Broadway, Rockport, according to the town’s website. The clinic will offer Pfizer and Moderna bivalent vaccines and pediatric doses. No ID or insurance card is required and you do not need to be a Rockport resident. You should register in advance.
• Manchester-by-the-Sea and the Greater Cape Ann Community Collaborate will host a clinic on Monday, Jan. 9 and Jan. 23, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., at Town Hall, 10 Central St. Ages 12 and up will be served. No walk-ins, please.
• To register in advance for both clinics, go to: https://home.color.com/vaccine/register/capeann.
