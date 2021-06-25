After 10 years on the City Council, Melissa Cox is stepping back from Gloucester’s politics and won’t seek reelection in the fall.
Cox announced her decision publicly Thursday afternoon on her Facebook page, where she shared a memory from 2011 when she had posed the question whether she should run for Ward 2 City Councilor. After three terms in Ward 2, she decided to run at-large in 2017, and won.
“10 years later, one of the best decisions I have made,” Cox wrote. “I have helped many, met more people than I thought possible, had some great experiences and now I announce that I will not be seeking reelection.”
In a follow up interview with the Times, Cox explained that she is stepping down to bring new people into the fold.
“I never wanted for this to be a career position for me as I would like to see people cycle in and cycle out,” she said. “I think it is important to have diversity on the (council) and I was happy to do my part.”
Cox added that she is eager to spend more time with family, friends and “maybe after a little break, get back into it.”
As she takes a pause from politics, Cox is planning to travel, focus on her photography, and volunteer in the community. In addition to being a photographer, Cox is the office manager at Geoffrey Richon Construction.
“I hope to see some great changes in the city in the upcoming election and I wish everyone the best of luck,” she said.
The race must go on
Cox joins a number of other long-standing politicians who have chosen to not seek another term in office, including School Committee Chairperson Jonathan Pope, School Committee Member Joel Favazza, Ward 3 Councilor Steve LeBlanc, and Councilor-at-Large Jen Holmgren.
Meanwhile, the flurry of candidates continues in the mayor’s race.
Greg Verga and Robert Russell have joined John Harvey, Francisco Sclafani, Jospeh Polizzia, Brian Pollard, and incumbent Sefatia Romeo Theken in the fight for mayor. Each must collect 300 verified signatures from registered city voters to earn a spot on the ballot.
While incumbent John McCarthy has yet to pull nomination papers, Jason M. Grow and Robin Hubbard have put their hats in the ring to take a seat as Councilor-at-Large.
Adam J. Orlando is currently on the ballot for Ward 3 Councilor.
Running for reelection are Council Vice President Valerie Gilman in Ward 4, Ward 1’s Scott Memhard, Ward 2’s Barry Pett, Ward 5’s Sean Nolan, and Councilor-At-Large James W. O’Hara.
Carleton Bruce McKay Jr. has withdrawn his campaign for Ward 3 Councilor.
Competing for two seats on the six-member School Committee are candidates Keith Mineo, William W. Melvin, Richard J. Roberts and Thomas A. Stein, as well as incumbents Kathleen A. Clancy, Melissa Joy Teixeira Prince, Samantha V. Watson, and Laura B. Wiessen.
Gloucester’s preliminary election, if necessary, is set for Tuesday, Sept. 14, with the general election on Tuesday, Nov. 2. If three or more candidates collect enough signatures to be placed on the ballot for mayor or any individual ward council seat, it would force preliminaries in those races. If more than eight candidates seek the city’s four at-large council seats — or if more than 12 candidates seek School Committee seats, that would also force preliminaries for those slots.
Would-be candidates need 150 signatures to run for either a councilor at-large or School Committee seat, and signatures from 75 voters within the ward to run for a ward council spot.
The deadline to take out nomination papers is July 27. The deadline to file papers for certification of signatures to the Board of Registrars is July 27 at 5 p.m.
Staff Writer Taylor Ann Bradford may be contacted at 978-675-2705, tbradford@gloucestertimes.com or on Twitter at TayBradford97.