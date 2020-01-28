ROCKPORT — Be prepared to see some coyotes walking around town, as mating season has started and will run through the spring, hitting its peak in mid-February.
Five coyote sightings have been reported to Rockport Police since Jan. 10.
Christine Southard of Straightsmouth Way said she saw a couple walking in front of her front lawn Tuesday morning.
"He was looking towards the ocean then retreated to the backyard," she recalled. "(My husband and I) looked back and there were two smaller ones following him. Around here we see them walking down Marmion Way a lot, and people walk a lot of dogs in the area, so when I was walking my dog this morning I let my neighbors know."
Marion Larson, chief of information and education at MassWildlife's Field Headquarters in Westborough, said we're in the point of the year when coyotes are more noticeable, either walking around or howling in the distance.
"Right now, they're out and about looking for mates and trying to find a place to raise their young," she said. "Just because you see a coyote during the day it doesn't mean the animal is sick."
Eastern coyotes have been around since the 1950s, according to Larson. Since 1998, only 12 coyote attacks on humans have been reported in Massachusetts.
"Coyotes are typically shy and elusive," reads MassWildlife online resource for coyotes. "They will scavenge roadkills, rodents, and birds killed by cats, as well as garbage and pet food left outdoors."
In order to keep conflicts at a minimum, MassWildlife recommends:
Don't give coyotes any excuses to come over for dinner. MassWildlife recommends all garbage to be contained to their receptacles, remove fallen fruit from underneath trees and, if necessary, remove bird feed from bird-feeders.
Above all else, do not purposefully go out of your way to feed them. Not only does this attract more wild animals, it habituates them. Coyotes who are used to suburban areas are less likely to be spooked by humans — some might even approach you like they're a member of the neighborhood.
"There's a certain cause for concern if a coyote gets within 10 to 15 feet of people without getting spooked," Larson said.
Don't be afraid to make a scene if you come in contact with coyote. These canines hate loud noises and bright lights. Don't turn your back and run — stand tall and walk backwards slowly. And, if you have a garden hose nearby, give them a good shower. The water should give them quite a shock.
Get rid of any areas on your property where coyotes could potentially shack up. This means keeping all crawl spaces locked up and trimming down any tall-brush areas.
Keep all furry friends leashed, fed indoors and accounted for during the winter months. While coyotes are instinctual scavengers, they are prone to attack house pets in suburban areas.
"Small pets can be viewed as a potential meal," said Larson, "while larger dogs may also be viewed as a territorial threat. Perhaps they're too close to its family. (Pets) need to be restrained and under your control at night. If you're letting your dog out to the bathroom and you aren't out with them, there's a possibility that a coyote could come around and say, 'Hey, here's is an easy meal.' Your presence as a human can be a real deterrent for them."
"Although free-roaming pets are more likely to be killed by automobiles than by wild animals," MassWildlife states, "coyotes do view cats and small dogs as potential food, and larger dogs as competition."
If there is an immediate threat to safety, call 911, the local animal control officer — Rockport's can be reached at 978-546-9488 — or MassWildlife at 508-389-6300.
Rockport Animal Control Officer Dianne Corliss declined to comment for this story.
Michael Cronin may be contacted at 978-675-2708, or mcronin@gloucestertimes.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.