Crane Beach set to re-open May 19

IPSWICH — Crane Beach will begin re-opening to the public on May 19, the Trustees of Reservations announced on Friday.
The Ipswich beach is one of five Trustees properties around the state that will be re-opened but at half-capacity, and in a controlled manner, with parking passes available only online, in advance, to prevent overcrowding, the organization said.
For the first two weeks, until June 2, passes will only be available to current Crane Beach parking permit holders and members of the Trustees. Online reservations can be made now for those two groups.
Parking passes will be available to the general public for dates starting on June 3 on the same limited basis and online only. Online orders for parking for the general public will begin on May 13.
Face coverings will be required for entry and staff will also wear them as well.
"Knowing how difficult it has been to get outside, get exercise, and connect with nature over the past weeks, The Trustees has worked tirelessly with local and state officials to safely expand access to our special places while balancing the need to slow the spread of COVID-19," said Aaron Gouveia, a spokesman for the organization, in a press release announcing the move.
Members and permit holders will be asked to enter their membership numbers when booking their reservations by visiting thetrustees.org/covid19, clicking on the “Get Parking Passes” button, and then choosing Crane Beach along with the date and time to reserve a pass, the group said. The passes are free for Crane parking permit holders and discounted at Crane Beach for all other Trustees members.
Trustees staff will visually inspect tickets at the gate through the vehicle window from six feet.
The organization will also place signs on nearby roads to inform visitors of the requirement for passes.
Castle Hill will remain closed.
