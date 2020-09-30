A three-car crash Friday on the southbound side of Route 128 between the Grant Circle rotary and A. Piatt Andrew bridge sent three people to the hospital.
Three of four passengers involved in the Sept. 25 crash were transported to Beverly Hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries. One of the three — a teenager — was medivaced to Boston Children's Hospital for serious but non-life threatening injuries.
The fourth passenger denied medical attention.
According to Gloucester Fire Deputy Steve Aiello, the department received the call at 1:15 p.m. and immediately began to assist with assessing potential injuries and damage on arrival.
Aiello did not have details of how the accident occurred as "at the time of the accident things were crazy."
He explained that firefighters had to apply foam to the highway to prevent a fire because there was so much spilled oil and gasoline.
The crash backed up traffic around the city, with multiple Gloucester officials posting on their social media pages of just how bad the traffic was.
On her Facebook page, Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken informed residents that "traffic is backed up to Roger Street. Other Streets blocked Centennial, Washington, Western Ave both ways ... rotary to Gloucester Crossing past the lights."
The State Police Danvers Barracks could not provide an accident report at the time of publication.
