IPSWICH — The Ipswich teen who died after his bicycle collided with a pickup truck just after 6 p.m. Friday night is being warmly remembered by fellow members of the Gordon Juniors Crew team.
Ben Colaneri was riding his bike home along Route 1A from an afternoon of swimming when the accident occurred.
Police have released few details other than that he was riding south in the northbound lane of the heavily-traveled roadway when bike and truck, driven by a 61-year-old Manchester man, collided a few hundred yards north of the former Cable Memorial Hospital.
A nearby police officer who saw the crash administered first aid to the critically injured youth before he was taken by ambulance to a local hospital, where he died.
Colaneri, who would have been a high school junior this fall and was homeschooled, had been a member of the Gordon Juniors Crew team since its founding. He "hasn't missed a beat in his relentless pursuit of both speed and laughter," reads a line from a memorial tribute to Ben on the gofundme.com site, launched Sunday in his name.
"We can't imagine what it will be like to wake up for 5 a.m. practices," reads the opening of the tribute, "in a world where Ben isn't already biking to practice, or one where the "stop flexing" sign on the locker room mirror will not be necessary. We know that no matter what we do, we cannot fix the brokenness of losing a teammate just days after his 16th birthday.
"We are ready to carry his legacy across the line for the rest of our rowing careers, but we need some help to do so. Ben's favorite boats, the Flicka and the Blue Jay are Filippis (an Italian firm that builds racing sculls and shells) and his track record in the boys double, locally and nationally, is one we intend to maintain. If you are searching for ways to make sure Ben never stops encouraging his teammates, finding free speed, and challenging limits, please consider joining Gordon Rowing Association in our quest to dedicate a new boat in his honor before the start of the fall season."
Team members said "the team is together and will remain so for the next few days, and while we welcome hugs, we ask that you could respect the privacy of boat mates and teammates as we learn to 'be OK when everything is not OK.' "
As of Tuesday at noon, $24,310 had been pledged on the GoFundMe page, https://www.gofundme.com/f/keep-ben-on-the-course. The fundraiser's goal is $25,000.