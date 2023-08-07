Gloucester’s famous Greasy Pole event may have competition if the second annual Lobster Crate Race is any indication.
The nearby Pavilion Beach was filled with people in the sun and under colorful umbrellas, along with dozens of others in boats that were tied together before the event began, just as they do for the Greasy Pole competition.
Organizers estimated that the crowd numbered more than 1,000 people on Saturday afternoon. The on-lookers cheered on the nearly 200 crate walkers during the event that kicked off at noon and ran until 3:30 p.m.
Those involved noted that the atmosphere was markedly different from last year as about twice as many people attended.
Lt. Jeremiah Nicastro, commander of the Gloucester Police Department’s Community Impact Unit, was pleased at the success of the event, which raised $4,500 for the Magnolia Library and Community Center.
“I am extremely proud of Community Impact Officer Joe Parady as well as the entire Gloucester Police Department for creating ways to build connections with everyone in our community. We are grateful for the support we as a department receive from our community, stakeholders, nonprofits and politicians,” said Nicastro. “Nobody can do it alone and we succeed because of Gloucester, the best community in the world.”
There are many reasons for which participants sign up, and among them are youngsters who one day aspire to walk in the Greasy Pole competition of the annual St. Peter’s Fiesta.
The event’s announcer, Anthony Saputo, is one of the Greasy Pole champions; in fact, he is an intercontinental Greasy Pole champ, winning in Gloucester in 1988 and in Terrasini, Sicily, in 1982.
“Today was an amazing day in Gloucester,” said Saputo after the race. “Thank you to the Glouceser Police Department for organizing such a great event. Just seeing the smiles on all the kids’ faces made my summer, and I’m thankful to be a part of it. The Gloucester Impact Unit does so much for the kids and Gloucester. It’s just a proud moment for Gloucester.”
This year organizers added two food trucks, which each had a steady line of customers throughout the day. On-lookers also brought their lawn and beach chairs to the park in the Fort neighborhood where they settled in for the next few hours. Onlookers from Beauport Hotel at every level, from the bar and restaurant to the rooftop, watched the race.
“I can’t wait for our third annual next year,” added Nicastro. “I have an amazing team to work with.”
The competition involved walking along a line of floating plastic lobster crates strung up between two platforms just off Pavilion Beach in the shadow of St. Peter’s Fiesta’s famed Greasy Pole. Walkers were shuttled over by boat to the barge that served as the platform.
The participants competed in five categories: featherweight, lightweight, middleweight, heavyweight, and municipal, meaning it was open to any municipal employee.
Defending his municipal title from last year, Brandon Peavey, of the Gloucester Department of Public Works, won again this year. Also winning in the municipal category was Samantha Rose of the Gloucester Fire Department.
The heavyweight winners were Lesley Mello of Gloucester, another two-time champion having won last year, and Sgt. Justin Johnson, Massachusetts Army National Guard, from Everett.
“I just wanted to come for a good time but I won,” Johnson shared with a few people in the crowd.
Middleweight winners were Emma Brown of Gloucester and Jackson Harnish of Gloucester.
Lightweight winners were Magnolia Giacalone of Gloucester and Matthew Jacobs of Essex.
Featherweight winners were Vivienne Sullivan and Max Fountain, both of Rockport.
Fountain, 8, and about to enter third grade, said he wanted to thank Mark Adrian Shoes, where staff showed him what shoes to buy for the race (Keens).
And in the spirit of St. Peter’s Fiesta, some of the lobster crate walkers dressed up for the event, and winning best costume was Tyler Hopping, who came as a pink unicorn.
Gail McCarthy can be reached at 978-675-2706, or at gmccarthy@gloucestertimes.com.