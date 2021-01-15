Creamery joins fundraiser to support local businesses

We all scream for ice cream, especially if it is for a good cause.
Reopening this Friday, Holy Cow Ice Cream Cafe at 80 Pleasant St. will be donating 100% of proceeds Friday, Jan. 15, through Sunday, Jan. 17, to the Barstool Fund as local fund founder Dave Portnoy raises money to save small businesses.
The creamery will also match customer donations until they hit $2,500.
"I felt like we owed it to our customers as a whole to give back to a fund that is going to be saving the same types of businesses that we run over here at Holy Cow," owner Mike Schifino said Thursday.
In the midst of the pandemic, Portnoy — who runs digital media company Barstool Sports and has ties to Swampscott — has set up a fundraising campaign to raise money across the nation for small businesses that are suffering because of coronavirus lockdowns. He has already raised over $22 million to give back to small businesses.
"We are going to help as many as humanly can," Portnoy said in a video on his company's website. "We are going to try and keep these small businesses alive."
Despite a difficult year for Gloucester because of COVID-19, the local creamery with award-winning ice cream had great sales this summer and winter, Schifino. said.
Holy Cow. he said, pivoted from serving up frappes and hand-scooped cones to pre-packed pints and ice cream sandwiches.
Schifino credited the business's success to its quality ice cream and the fact that people are changing their habits due to the regulations set in place to mitigate the spread of the virus.
"We decided that we wanted to get involved as we were lucky enough to not only survive the pandemic, but also thrive," Schifino said.
Holy Cow will reopen Friday, Jan. 15, with not only a mission to help other small businesses, but also introduce a flavor that is sure to make you scream for more.
Mama Portnoy's Sour Cream Cake — sour cream cake ice cream with chocolate chips and chunks of sour cream cake — is the store's newest flavor and is inspired by Portnoy's mother Linda.
"It is Barstool-inspired," Schifino said in a video posted to the creamery's Facebook page, explaining that when Portnoy was selling newspapers outside of South Station he would try to sell his mother's sour cream cake.
"Ours is good, I am sure that Mrs. Portnoy's is better. If you want to get THE authentic one in our hands, our direct messaging is open," Schifino smiled.
Donations to the Barstool Fund can be made at https://www.holycowicecreamcafe.com/#.
Taylor Ann Bradford
