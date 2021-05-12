Inspiration for poets and painters and playgrounds for the young at heart, Gloucester has a myriad of treasured open spaces.
To project and steward these natural landscapes, the city and state are collaborating to update the city's Open Space and Recreation Plan (OSRP). The update will make Gloucester eligible to apply for state grants through the state Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs to acquire and improve land for conservation and recreation.
Gloucester’s last OSRP was completed in 2010.
“The OSRP provides information about the community, its environmental and recreational resources and also serves as a blueprint for what residents want to achieve in the next seven years,” said Courtney Lewis of the Metropolitan Area Planning Council (MAPC) at the first of two virtual forums held in late April. “It also encourages protection and stewardship of vital resources.”
In addition to promoting awareness and maintenance of open spaces, the finished product will list beaches, parks, playgrounds and other open spaces within the city.
The drafted plan is set to be completed this August and then will need to be approved by the state Division of Conservation Services. The city then will become eligible for grant funding through the Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs.
The city’s Open Space and Recreation Committee, formulated to create and implement the OSRP, will help lead the project by offering ideas, expertise, and providing updates on recent open space improvements. It will also assist the state in developing and updating the inventory of lands and review project maps.
Defining open spaces
As they focus on assessing the needs and desires of the community, MAPC representatives outlined why open spaces are an important part of any community.
“These places contribute to the quality of life for residents and visitors by providing places to gather and recreate,” Lewis said, explaining that open spaces include parks, playgrounds, conservation and forest land, and even green buffers along roadways. “And further the environmental quality of ecosystems including tree canopies, waterways and wildlife habitat.”
He added that open space can vary in ownership, level of protection and use.
Of the 6,391 acres of open space in Gloucester, 63.41% is owned by the city while conservation organizations hold 26.8% of the land.
The rest is owned by private, state, and unknown entities.
Of the total acreage of open space, 86.98% is protected, 8.44% is under limited protection and a 4.57% slice has no protection.
Protecting what city has
During the forum where Lewis introduced what MAPC's intentions are with the OSRP, residents chimed in to express their excitement and concerns about the upcoming project.
"How do we know that whatever decisions we come to this evening will actually be honored," asked Brenda Malloy, referencing the intended taking of Mattos Field to build a new school. "How do we know that this whole meeting isn't actually a sham?"
While he couldn't comment on the specific situation relating to Mattos Field, Lewis did say that "if there are particular parcels that are identified as not being protected but needing protection in the future as an important community asset we should incorporate that into the action plan."
Beth Brau raised the question of how additional protection could be placed on city-owned lands.
Mark Racicot of MAPC said that to ensure or to add an additional layer of protection for such lands an open space zoning district or a conservation restriction would need to be created that "says what they can be used for."
Others on the call wanted to know how retail or commercial developments —such as Gloucester Crossing — are built when they compromise existing forested or woodland areas.
Lewis noted that it would come down to a local decision tied to zoning.
The conversation is set to continue when the Open Space and Recreation Committee is scheduled to meet May 19 as a follow up to MAPC's first public forum that took place in late April.
The full OSRP Virtual Forum may be watched at https://bit.ly/3tFdkvE.
Taylor Ann Bradford may be contacted at 978-675-2705, tbradford@gloucestertimes.com or on Twitter at TayBradford97.