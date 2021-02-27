ROCKPORT — Creativity on Cape Ann comes in all shapes and sizes, and one Rockport gardener used hers to create an ephemeral fairyland on a neighborhood trail in Pigeon Cove.
Kim MacIsaac has been spreading joy to passers-by, young and old, who happen upon the tiny wonderland.
"During the pandemic, there was no where to go and nothing to do anymore so I figured why not go hog wild this time," she said, referring to her most recent project.
She had created a similar miniature tableau on a trail off Curtis Street in the past but she had more time to embellish during this global shutdown.
She shared her tale at the urging of a friend who thought it might give stir-crazy parents an idea for their children to use what they have laying around the house to create their own backyard fairy lands.
"You don't have to go in the woods to do this," said MacIsaac of Curbside Appeal Gardening. "All you need is a piece of ground outdoors to dream up an idea. I love my job because usually I'm outside all day but I'm not doing anyone's garden right now, so with little to do, I got a little creative. One Sunday, I got to thinking and I had a few old trinkets here and there and I let my imagination go wild."
And she didn't spend any money.
"Either I had it in the house or I found it in the woods," she said. "Most families have little toys and figures hanging around their homes, and they can find the rest of the items outside."
Her Lilliputian ideas are endless. A round flat mushroom became a big round table for three tiny bears to sit at, and a bunch of toothpicks became a fence, and pine cones became trees. She made a tiny garden with a mini-pumpkin and a bunch of carrots.
She had some tiny blue rocks whic became a little waterfall coming down the side of an incline.
"Then I go home and start thinking about it and thought it looked a little 'blah' but I had this little miniature duck so I put the duck in the river. It's just these little crazy things you think about, like how do you make a walkway. Oh, pistachios would be good but I didn't think about how a squirrel might come check that out and wreck the pathway," she shared. "Then when I was looking around the woods, I saw little pieces of granite to make the walkway with."
The recent snow fall buried the diminutive diorama but it will appear again when the snow melts.
MacIsaac sometimes will find that people have added things themselves to the fairy landscape.
"I think a neighborhood child plays with it a bit because I can see that the items are moved around a bit, and once a couple of ladies walking by said they loved the scene and asked if they can add to it too," she said. "That's what it's all about, sharing some fun during a time of uncertainty and spreading some joy."