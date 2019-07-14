Creator to speak about sculpting Millie

ROCKPORT — The public is invited to a free presentation about one of Millbrook Meadow's newest denizens.
Sculptor Thomas Berger of Kittery, Maine, created Millie the granite whale, now installed at the downtown park as both art and an engaging play piece for children of all ages. The granite he used in the sculpture came from Johnson’s Quarry in Rockport.
Berger will speak for an hour, sharing how he created Millie, his interesting background and unique stone working process, on Wednesday, July 17, at 6 p.m.
His talk is part of the meeting of the Rockport Art Association & Museum Experimental Group. The group will also highlight various artists' points of view and uses of unexpected or less traditional methods as sources of inspiration.
The meeting will be held in the Hibbard Gallery at the museum, 12 Min St. in Rockport.
