Creek contamination bedevils officials and consultants

Consultants, public works and health officials who updated residents on the investigation into elevated bacteria levels found last year at Good Harbor Beach Creek did not provide an obvious “smoking gun” for its source.
About 79 people attended Wednesday evening's virtual Zoom presentation, which has since been posted to the city’s website, https://bit.ly/3IIcHLY.
“So, there’s no conclusive evidence identifying one cause or source,” said Mayor Greg Verga. “While our recent investigation showed our sewer infrastructure may be a contributing factor on the west side of the creek, there are still many unknowns we are looking into, including what is contributing on the east side.”
Samples with high levels of enterococci bacteria, an indicator of fecal contamination and pathogens that could pose a health risk, forced the city to close the creek to swimming several times in 2021 and for the entire 2022 season out of an abundance of caution.
Verga told residents while there are still a lot of unknowns, officials do know that during times of high precipitation, the creek’s water quality gets worse, which is typical of all water bodies.
Jill Cahill, the city’s chief administrative officer, said one step the city plans to take this season includes posting signs warning beachgoers that there is a potential for high bacteria in the creek after rain events.
Steps taken by city
To address the issue, the city spent $120,000 to hire consultants Woodard and Curran to investigate the problem working with the Health Department and the Department of Public Works.
During the update, Verga and others said non-human bacteria, including from waterfowl, may be a contributing factor.
Verga said the steps already taken include:
• The city has installed flow meters to check for high flow in certain sewers.
• Manholes have been inspected to make sure water is not getting through them.
• A stretch of sewer pipe that traverses the creek has been lined to prevent leaks.
“So there is more work to do and we are continuing to implement these recommendations,” Verga said. He said another update on the creek is planned for September.
During the question and answer session, former City Councilor Jay Gustaferro, who said he was a charter member of the Waterways Board and a Good Harbor Beach surfer, noted the water quality has steadily degraded. He said when the Woodard and Curran report came out, he saw a video of a leak on Hartz Street and then when he tried to review it a few weeks later, it had disappeared.
Janelle Bonn of Woodard and Curran said she had not seen a video of a leak on Hartz Street.
“Quite frankly, it would make our job a lot easier if we could point to something definitively and say, ‘fix this’ versus doing a comprehensive and holistic investigation,” Bonn said.
Verga said he thought the video Gustaferro was referring to had been posted on social media.
“It wasn’t ours and as you know, we can’t remove stuff once we post it, it’s a public record, so it was never officially posted,” Verga said. “I’ve never seen the video; I’ve heard about it. And as far as a leak, if there was an active leak, and we knew where it was, we’d be all over it like a bad suit. There is no gain for any of us to ignore it, absolutely. So, I would just like to put that to rest right now. If there was a smoking gun, that would have been taken care of.”
Health concerns
In recent months, a grassroots group called Clean the Creek formed to promote a healthier ocean environment at the beach and creek. The group said in a Change.org petition that surveys of swimmers showed symptoms of exposure to the bacteria.
Public Health Nurse Cindy Junker addressed concerns on social media and in the community of the perceived public health crisis due to the high bacteria levels in the creek. She said while unsafe levels of bacteria have been experienced at the creek, “there have been no cases of related illness reported to the Gloucester Health Department.”
She said the department has not received lab reports related to enterococci bacteria through the state’s virtual epidemiological network called MAVEN.
She said online and community chatter mentioned large numbers of children getting sick while swimming in the creek. She said local pediatricians who were contacted had no recollection of any reports of children becoming sick after swimming in the creek.
Public Works Director Mike Hale said when Public Works was notified of the high levels of bacteria in July and August 2021, crews headed out to look at the most logical places were a sewer line or manhole might be breached “and we found none.”
“We did not find anything that indicated that there was a sanitary sewer overflow or a damaged pipe or an outfall pipe that had contamination in it,” Hale said. He added that no defects were discovered at the Hartz Street sewer main that led to any concerns, and the city had just lined the Neptune Place cross-country sewer main. Both of these sewer lines cross the creek.