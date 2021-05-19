MANCHESTER — Based on the preliminary results at Tuesday’s Town Election, Sarah Hammond Creighton will serve as the Planning Board’s newest member.
Creighton ran in the only contested race this year for one of the two open seats on the Planning Board. She received 328 votes, the most out of all four candidates.
Creighton brings seven years of experience from serving on the Newbury Planning Board. In Manchester, she helmed the Manchester Essex Regional School District’s Building Committee while the middle high school was being constructed. Other town committees she served on include the Manchester Downtown Improvement Committee, Manchester Essex School Committee and Master Plan Committee.
Creighton could not be reach for comment in time for publication.
Christina Delisio was also reelected to her second term with 231 votes. During her first term, Delisio worked to recodify the town’s zoning bylaws.
“I’m excited to serve a second term,” she said. “I still have some work to do and some things to finish (with the recodification effort) and affordable housing.”
Delisio is an eighth-grade civics teacher at Lynn Public Schools and is a graduate of New England School of Law.
Polls closed at 8 p.m. sharp at the Middle High School Cafeteria. Town Moderator Alan Wilson and Selectwoman Becky Jaques, who were both up for reelection, were on hand to ratify the results.
“Alan, we’re back,” Jaques said with a laugh after Wilson read off the results. Both were uncontested in their respective races.
Town Clerk Dianne Bucco, who was hired by the town in February, said her first election in Manchester went “pretty good.”
“We had a 12 percent turnout, which I’m not super proud of,” she said,” but I’ve had an amazing group of people to work with,” gesturing to the six election volunteers packing up their stations.
The total number of votes in this year’s election was 520. There are 4,378 registered voters in Manchester.
Here is the full preliminary results for the 2021 Manchester Town Election:
HOUSING AUTHORITY, FOUR YEARS
Elaine Persons - 390
Write-Ins - 2
Blanks - 128
HOUSING AUTHORITY, FIVE YEARS
Gretchen Wood - 440
Write-Ins - 2
Blanks - 78
LIBRARY TRUSTEE, TWO YEARS
David Lumsden - 430
Write-Ins - 2
Blanks - 88
LIBRARY TRUSTEE, THREE YEARS
Richard Rogers - 391
Write-Ins - 0
Blanks - 129
MODERATOR
Alan Wilson - 439
Write-Ins - 3
Blanks - 78
PLANNING BOARD, TWO SEATS
Christina Delisio - 231
Sarah Hammond Creighton - 328
Garlan Morse Jr. - 157
Laura Tenny - 199
Write-Ins - 1
Blanks - 124
SCHOOL COMMITTEE
Christopher Reed - 384
Write-Ins - 3
Blanks - 133
SELECTMAN
Rebecca Jaques - 423
Write-Ins - 5
Blanks - 92