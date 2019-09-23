Combining the East Gloucester and Veterans Memorial elementary schools into a new school roughly twice the size of either doesn’t have to do away with the small-school culture of either, Superintendent of Schools Dr. Richard Safier said Monday night.
“There are many ways of creating intimacy in a building,” Safier said at a City Hall information session attended by about 50 people.
School culture was among the concerns raised in written submissions by those who attended the meeting. People were prohibited from asking questions orally.
The School Building Committee is in the final stages of examining two sites near the existing Veterans School, having rejected options that included building at the site of the current East Gloucester Elementary School on Davis Street Extension. Any building ultimately would need approval of the city’s voters.
Other points raised Monday night included:
Replacing East Gloucester and Veterans Memorial schools with a single, new school would increase annual taxes for the owner of a $400,000 home by about $152, officials said Monday evening.
“At this point there’s still a lot of guesswork in this,” city Chief Financial Officer John Dunn said, noting that final costs for a proposed building have yet to come in and interest rates on municipal debt are historically low and could change. Construction of a new school would require taxpayer approval due to tax limits imposed by Proposition 21/2.
Neither location under consideration would provide sufficient parking for evening events, an architect working with the city said.
Committee member Amy Pasquarello, principal of Easter Gloucester Elementary School, offered an impassioned plea for replacing the existing buildings.
“We are in dire need of space,” she said. “Frankly, the building wasn’t made for the kinds of learning we do today ... the building is getting in the way...of the education of the students.”
What kinds of accommodations for abutters?
One question from a person in the audience focused on the impact of construction on abutters.
The architect working with the city said fencing and lighting systems built during construction would be tailored to minimize the impact on nearby residents.
Responding to a question about what would happen if voters were to reject building a new school, Safier said: “If it does not go through...we’ll be looking at some kind of maintenance (and) repairs over 10 years to buildings that are in very poor shape.”
The city has until Oct. 23 to recommend a site for funding to the Massachusetts School Building Authority.
