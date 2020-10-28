BOSTON — Friday is the last day for organizations and artists to complete the Massachusetts Cultural Council's fourth survey of the industry.
The council is using the surveys to document and better understand the impact that the COVID-19 pandemic is having on the state’s artistic and cultural sectors. It said survey answers “will directly inform continued advocacy efforts on behalf of the cultural sector for public COVID-19 relief and mitigation assistance.”
The council is asking organizations (https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/JXD3XLY) and artists (https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/89JQ62M) to respond to its survey by Oct. 30.
