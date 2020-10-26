BOSTON — As it continues to document and better understand the impact that the COVID-19 pandemic is having on the state's artistic and cultural sectors, the Massachusetts Cultural Council has launched its fourth survey of the industry, which it said "will directly inform continued advocacy efforts on behalf of the cultural sector for public COVID-19 relief and mitigation assistance."
The council is asking organizations (https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/JXD3XLY) and artists (https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/89JQ62M) to respond to its survey by Oct. 30.
"To date, the COVID-19 impact data collected has been widely shared with policymakers and advocates and has been oft cited in statewide media," the council wrote. "Your stories and data bolstered our robust advocacy campaign with MASSCreative seeking public investment to provide COVID-19 relief to the sector, which successfully led to $31M in new capital spending authorizations for the sector in the pending 2020 Economic Development Bond Bill (which is still being finalized by a House/Senate Conference Committee) and a $16.3M funding proposal for the Agency’s line item in the Governor’s revised FY21 budget recommendation, released on October 14."