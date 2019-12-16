Cummings Properties gifts $4,000 to two Rockport nonprofits

ROCKPORT — Two local nonprofits received an early holiday gift from Cummings Properties — a total of $4,000 in grant funds.
The American Legion Edward Peterson Post 98 and CCB Foundation were chosen to benefit from the annual Cummings Community Giving drive, where each employee at the Woburn-based real estate firm chooses one nonprofit to receive a minimum $1,000 grant. This year, $553,000 was issued to 365 nonprofits in 102 cities across Massachusetts, 14 of which were eligible for the maximum donation of $5,000.
“One meaningful aspect of the program is that it is a broad company-wide initiative yet also deeply personal,” said Dennis Clarke, Cummings Properties chairman and CEO, in a prepared statement. “All colleagues — whether they were hired yesterday or 40 years ago — have the chance to make an individual decision that helps a local cause that matters greatly to each of them.”
Rockport resident and Cummings Properties custodian Rene Demers directed his $1,000 donation to Post 98, which provides veterans services to those in Rockport.
“I’m a veteran myself, and I belong to the American Legion Edward Peterson Post 98,” said Demers. “I know firsthand just how much it does to help veterans in local communities. This money will be put to good use.”
Three employees chose to benefit The CCB Foundation, an organization founded by Colleen and Gordon Bullard of Rockport. The Bullards established The CCB Foundation in February 2018, after they lost their 30-year-old son Cory to drug addiction in 2017. The non-profit charitable organization helps investigate and fund recovery programs to combat drug addiction.
"We are so honored and thankful to the Cummings Community Giving Program for their $3,000 donation to the CCB Foundation," reads a post on the foundation's website. "Our most sincerest thanks to (Cummings associate and Beverly field division manager) John Dionne, (key accounts manager) Marc Knittle and (custodian) Rick Fossa for believing in our cause and recommending us for this gift."
Michael Cronin may be contacted at 978-675-2708, or mcronin@gloucestertimes.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.