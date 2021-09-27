Cupcake investigation baked

The outside investigation of an incident involving two Gloucester city councilors and a cupcake has been cooked, and when the final report was completed, it cost the city $15,089.
A New Hampshire-based attorney has found that City Councilor Melissa Cox has violated the council’s Civility Resolution for calling Councilor Jen Holmgren “a cupcake” during a public meeting and that Holmgren’s subsequent actions of eating a cupcake on screen was also in violation of the Civility Resolution.
The investigation was a result of a complaint that Holmgren filed against Cox after she called Holmgren a cupcake during a public meeting and Cox requested that Holmgren be removed from the Human Rights Committee for eating a cupcake on screen in retaliation of Cox’s comment.
The complaint also cited Councilor Val Gilman for posting a Michelle Obama quote on Facebook that read “We explain when someone is cruel or acts like a bully, you do not stoop to their level. Our motto is when they go low, you go high,” after Holmgren’s actions.
Beth Deragon of Pastori Krans said in her report that Holmgren’s “core allegation” was that she was harassed by her colleagues, City Councilors Melissa Cox and Valerie Gilman, and that they attempted to retaliate against her after Holmgren filed this complaint with the city.”
“In the course of the investigation, concerns were raised about Council President Steven LeBlanc’s conduct,” Deragon writes of offensive statements that he had allegedly made about Cox and a former city employee.
Deragon further reported that none of the councilors — LeBlanc, Cox, Holmgren or Gilman — had received anti-harassment training from the city.
Ingredients of the investigation
During a March 1 Ordinance and Administration Standing Committee meeting, Cox and Holmgren, who was sitting in for Leblanc, went back and forth about parliamentary procedure.
Cox told Holmgren that she was “just an alternate, cupcake.”
Cox then apologized while City Clerk Joann Senos explained the procedure for motions and amendments.
At the following O&A meeting, Holmgren popped on her Zoom screen with a cupcake in hand and proceeded to eat the whole thing during the meeting. She later posted a photo of the cupcake on Facebook with an explanation that she ate it on screen as her response to disrespectful behavior.
“If you dig a little below the surface, though, you’ll see it’s more than just a silly little cupcake,” Holmgren wrote. “There are deeper issues here, deeper than a disagreement between colleagues. I was trying to make a point in a humorous way. If I missed the mark, so be it.”
“I’d like to get back to the business of actual governing,” she added. “I have constituents complaining to me that this ridiculousness has dominated the headlines for long enough. Holmgren out.”
In the days to follow what is now being called “the cupcake incident,” Cox received complaints from residents about Holmgren’s behavior and requested that she be removed from the Human Rights Committee.
LeBlanc did not remove Holmgren and, as Deragon’s summary states, did not speak with either Cox or Holmgren because they can “sort it out like grown women.”
Deragon determined that while there were breaks in the Council’s Civility Resolution, Cox’s apology was genuine and that the acting Chair of the O&A Standing Committee and LeBlanc did violate the Charter and Procedure as they did not regulate the meeting and did not guide the debate.
Cox told Times that she finds the investigation summary to be riddled with inaccuracies as to timing, who said what, and when events took place.
But, Cox said she isn’t frustrated that Holmgren filed the complaint.
“My frustration comes from the lack of follow up from the City Council president (LeBlanc),” she said.
“I really would like to move forward and I agree with the findings,” Holmgren told the Times on Friday. “It is really important for us to conduct ourselves in a good and proper way and I am appreciative of the process.”
Price of civility
When the Budget and Finance Standing Committee first heard of the investigation in early August, the city had already spent $13,479.
When the final report was completed, the total cost for the investigation ended up being $15,089.
City Human Resource Director Holly Dougwillo was not able to return the Times request for comment about whether or not investigations normally cost upwards to $15,000 to complete.
Moving forward
With the case now closed, Deragon recommended that all current and future elected councilors receive anti-harassment, anti-discrimination, and anti-retaliation training; civility training, including but not limited to the Council’s Civility Resolution and Code of Conduct (if adopted); practical training related to carrying out their duties as councilors such as Roberts Rules of Orders, City Council Rules of Procedure, chairing meetings, including situations in which meeting participants are behaving out of order.
The city should also consider revising the council’s Civility Resolution and/or Code of Conduct (if adopted) to include repercussions for violations such as public censure; ensure that the council president and vice president are trained in how to preside and regulate meetings, decide all questions of order and understand that it is their responsibility to do so at the time of the meeting and afterward; and that the president regularly checks in with councilors regarding council civility.
Dergaon also notes that the city should request that Holmgren remove her Facebook post related to Gilman being “passive aggressive.”
Neither Cox nor Holmgren are seeking re-election this fall.
