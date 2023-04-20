During the rededication of the Vietnam Memorial at its new location adjacent to the tennis courts at Stage Fort Park on Saturday, Mayor Greg Verga announced another change in the landscape for Cape Ann veterans.
“Another thanks I want to give is a ‘thanks’ and a ‘so long.’ I don’t know if you’ve heard, but our veterans services agent, Adam Curcuru, is moving on to work for the VA in Florida, but let’s just give a big hand to Adam for all he’s done for our veterans,” Verga said to applause from those gathered.
On Tuesday, Verga made the announcement official; Curcuru is departing after nearly 10 years serving Cape Ann veterans.
In addition to being Gloucester’s director of veterans services, Curcuru also serves veterans in Rockport Manchester-by-the-Sea, Hamilton and Wenham as the Cape Ann district director of veterans services. The communities have about 2,500 veterans among them, said Curcuru, whose last day is May 5.
In his new role, he will focus on outreach to veterans to get them to utilize mental health services for the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs in the Orlando, Florida area.
Curcuru was hired as director of Gloucester veterans services in March 2014 and he has helped build a sense of community among local veterans.
“This is a real loss for Gloucester and Cape Ann,” Verga said in a statement, “but I am happy for Adam and his family on their new opportunity and journey. Adam’s commitment to our veterans was truly remarkable and he will be greatly missed. I know the impact he has had on so many veterans and families, and I wish him all the best.”
Curcuru, 35, was adopted from Honduras when he was 1 1/2 years old and he grew up in Gloucester.
A 2005 graduate of St. John’s Prep in Danvers, Curcuru served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 2006 to 2010, serving a tour in Iraq and a tour in Afghanistan.
After serving his country, he earned his Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Salem State University in 2013. He then received his Masters of Science in Homeland Security from Endicott College in 2015, and he completed his Masters of Social Work at Salem State University last year.
“I would like to thank everyone who has been part of this journey,” said Curcuru in a statement. “It is the love and support from all our community members, which has helped us grow our support for our veterans, and it’s that sense of family that exists here on Cape Ann that I will miss the most.”
A big factor in helping veterans for Curcuru has been being a part of the Cape Ann community, he said in an interview.
“Having an understanding of the uniqueness of our community, the level of compassion for the community growing up here and knowing individual veterans, individual community members from their roles and just feeling passionate about serving those needs has really been the biggest guiding factor for me,” he said.
Curcuru added Rockport and Manchester to his duties as Gloucester director of veterans services in 2015. By coincidence, both towns’ part-time veterans services officers left at the same time, allowing the three communities to come together, he said.
“There is so much cohesiveness between our communities, so much going on collectively. A lot of nonprofits are located in Gloucester, it just seemed very natural for the progression to go in that direction,” Curcuru said.
In 2020, Hamilton joined the district and Wenham joined a year later.
In addition to helping veterans navigate federal and state benefits, Curcuru said Cape Ann’s veterans services office is seeing growing needs for housing, nutritional resources, and health insurance along with a growing attention to mental health “and an awareness to the multiple issues and multiple problems.”
Curcuru said it was not an easy choice to head to Florida, saying he was fortunate to be able to raise his daughters, Kajsa, 17, and Kiara, 13, with his wife, Janessa, here to instill in them a sense of community and service, for which he is thankful.
“It’s not an easy thing to walk away from,” Curcuru said. “But, you know, I think with the support of the community we’ve accomplished a lot and I do want to see this community and the five communities continue to grow.”
The thing he takes pride in is the development of Veterans Coffee Socials, which he said staff worked on with the Community Recovery Connection Team at the VA in Bedford. He said Cape Ann was one of the first communities to try the program, which has since flourished and the VA has picked up as a national program with 86 coffee socials in 14 states (You can learn more about the local program at gloucester-ma.gov/1075/Coffee-Socials).
Veterans Benefits Coordinator Vionette “Vee” Chipperini, an Iraq War U.S. Army veteran, will serve as interim director of Cape Ann Veterans Services.
“He has been a great asset to our community,” Chipperini said. She called Curcuru a great mentor. She said Curcuru’s compassion for fellow veterans has reshaped the way the office is viewed in the community.
