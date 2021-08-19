MANCHESTER — Members of the Masconomo Council 1232 Knights of Columbus are back building garden sheds to benefit religious refugees in the Middle East.
Since 2016, the group has raised more than $20,000 for the Christian Refugee Relief Fund, a Knights of Columbus charity that funds medical clinics, food programs and rebuilding efforts for Christian communities in Iraq, through the council’s Project Rebuild.
“In 2021, Project Rebuild seeks to give these returning Christians the gifts of love, hope, faith and charity common to all,” said Knight Doug Greenfield of Hamilton and formerly of Magnolia, in a prepared statement. “As we aid them, we pray for peace for all in the region.”
Greenfield started the fundraising effort. Each year’s shed was built on successive weekends by volunteer teams on Sacred Heart’s rectory lawn and announced by a banner.
Betsy Westra of Manchester was the latest to order one of the Manchester Knights’ custom-designed sheds. A surprise birthday gift for her husband, Jim, the tool shed features the same trimmings and façade of the couple’s Beach Street home. Materials for the project were donated by Timberland Lumber in Beverly.
To keep the secret, this year the Knights did not built the shed on the rectory lawn, and the banner went up after the build.
“They’ve done a beautiful job,” Jim Westra told the Gloucester Daily Times about his new tool shed. “They were a pleasure to work with and it’s great to support such a worthy cause.”
Others seeking to contribute to Project Rebuild and aid the plight of Christians at risk in the Middle East, especially in Iraq and Syria, may donate through Masconomo Council 1232 Knights of Columbus and make checks payable to the national Knights of Columbus — Christian Refugee Relief Fund.
