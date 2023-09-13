Car traffic is traveling over the Blynman Bridge again after it was closed for about an hour Wednesday afternoon.
After speaking with the bridge operators, Assistant Harbormaster Chad Johnson said at 4:21 p.m. the Blynman Bridge's gates had been stuck down since about 4 p.m. Wednesday. He said repairs were estimated to take another 25 minutes.
With the gates stuck down, Johnson said the bridge was closed to car traffic, but the bridge is operational to accommodate vessel traffic.
At 5 p.m., Jill Cahill, the city's COA, said the bridge gates were operational and traffic was again flowing through.