A live virtual public information meeting is scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 23, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. to provide an overview of the Massachusetts Department of Transportation’s proposed reconstruction of the Blynman Bridge, aka the Cut Bridge, that carries Western Avenue, Route 127, traffic over the Blynman Canal.
The more than a century-old drawbridge provides one of only two ways on and off the island for Gloucester and Rockport motorists, the other being the A. Piatt Andrew Bridge carrying Route 128 over the Annisquam River.
Just as importantly, the drawbridge crosses over the canal, aka The Cut, providing a vital navigation link between Gloucester Harbor and Ipswich Bay via the Annisquam for both commercial fishing vessels and recreational boaters whose vessels are too tall to pass underneath.
The purpose of the meeting is to provide information about the proposed bridge reconstruction, which is estimated to cost $56 million. According to the meeting notice, the project would include the reconstruction of Western Avenue over the drawbridge. A full roadway closure and detour at the bridge will be necessary during portions of the project.
Navigational channel closures will also be required during portions of the project, which will be coordinated with the U.S. Coast Guard. The project is in its preliminary stages and is at least several years away.
To find more information about the meeting and a link to register to attend virtually, go to https://www.mass.gov/massdot-highway-design-public-hearings.