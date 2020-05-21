WOONSOCKET, R.I. (AP) —CVS Health says it's returning more than $43 million in coronavirus stimulus funds because it believes the federal aid could be put to better use elsewhere.
The Rhode Island-based company also said it's opening 12 new drive-thru coronavirus testing sites at pharmacies across Massachusetts on Friday.
The new sites will utilize self-swab tests that won’t require people to leave their vehicles. No testing will be done in stores. The tests are done under the supervision of a CVS employee and results are usually available in three days. Preregistration is required.
CVS Health plans to open 1,000 sites across the nation by the end of the month.
The sites opening Friday are in Salem, Haverhill, Chelsea, Falmouth, New Bedford, Shrewsbury, Southwick, Waltham, Winchendon, Wrentham and two in Holbrook. A test site in Danvers was among 12 others CVS opened last week.
Company CEO Larry Merlo said in a letter Tuesday to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services that the drug store giant will also forgo participation in subsequent government payouts so that other providers facing more significant financial hardships can benefit.
CVS received stimulus funds sent to all Medicare providers because it offers healthcare services through its MinuteClinics, which are located in certain CVS and Target stores.