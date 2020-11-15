With an uptick in cyclists this year, Gloucester has created multiple platforms for people to give input on how to make the roadways safer for everyone.
A survey and scheduled forums for each town in Cape Ann have an end goal of determining the level of community interest in a regional bicycling master plan and to promote safety on local roadways. The work is being funded by a $1,000 grant from the Massachusetts Department of Public Health (DPH) to Cape Ann Mass in Motion, a coalition overseen by the Gloucester Health Department.
"We're encouraging everyone who lives in Cape Ann to participate in the survey," said Jennifer Donnelly, the Cape Ann Mass in Motion grant coordinator. "Whether you ride a bike, want to ride a bike, or don't, we want your input, as we all share the roadways."
The survey will ask residents which community they live in, whether they own a car and/or a bike, how often they ride their bike, improvements that could be made in their community that would encourage them to bike, and whether they wear a helmet, and other questions. The survey may be found at https://bit.ly/38MwM2G
The second part of the survey will ask residents to mark an interactive map with bicycle routes and mark destinations, barriers and locations for potential biker shares. This part of the survey can be accessed at wikimapping.com/cape-ann.html
The two-part survey is open to all residents of Gloucester, Rockport, Manchester, and Essex, to complete by Nov. 30.
In addition to the survey, a virtual community forum for each Cape Ann town and city has been scheduled during November. The forums will allow residents to provide more feedback on bicycling in their community.
All of the input Cape Ann Mass in Motion receives in the forums and through the survey will be compiled and shared with the region and individual communities.
Cape Ann Mass in Motion is part of DPH's Municipal Wellness and Leadership initiative, which seeks to prevent obesity and lower rates of chronic disease by increasing opportunities for healthy food access and active living.
As its focuses on creating a healthier Cape Ann, the timing for how to accomplish that in conjunction with biker safety couldn't be more perfect.
In a 2019 community health needs assessment published by Beth Israel Lahey Health System, specific data on older adults, children and families, individuals of low resources, and individuals with chronic/complex health conditions revealed that 52% of older adults in Cape Ann suffer from four or more chronic health conditions.
With the global COVID-19 pandemic heightening health concerns, the need and desire to get outside has increased, which means increased safety concerns as novice cyclists hit the road.
How the roads, drivers, and cyclists across Cape Ann can be safer in a new normal is dependent upon the community's response.
"This is an important opportunity for our communities to better understand transportation opportunities and healthy living habits available to us, and we hope to have as many people participate as possible," Donnelly said.
Taylor Ann Bradford can be reached at 978-675-2705 or tbradford@gloucestertimes.com.
HOW TO TUNE IN
Gloucester's forum will take place on Sunday, Nov. 15 at 6:30 p.m. To call into the meeting, call 312-626-6799, alternate 346-248-7799. The meeting ID is 869 2779 8508.
To join the forum from a computer or smart device, go to https://gloucester-ma-gov.zoom.us/j/86927798508#success
Essex's forum will take place on Thursday, Nov. 19 at 6:30 p.m. To call into the meeting, call 312-626-6799, alternate 346-248-7799. The meeting ID is 853 8341 0901.
To join the forum from a computer or smart device, go to https://gloucester-ma-gov.zoom.us/j/85383410901#success
Manchester's forum will take place on Friday, Nov. 20 at 6:30 p.m. To call into the meeting, call 312-626-6799, alternate 346-248-7799. The meeting ID is 96 8523 5213.To join the forum from a computer or smart device, go to https://gloucester-ma-gov.zoom.us/j/89685235213#success
Rockport's forum took place Nov. 12.
For further instructions and guidance on how to join a remote meeting, go to: http://gloucester-ma.gov/1077/Remote-Public-Meetings
Anyone with questions about the survey or forums is encouraged to contact Donnelly at jdonnelly@gloucester-ma.gov.