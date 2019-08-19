ESSEX — The driver involved in a collision with a 12-year-old bicyclist on Thursday will not face charges related to the crash.
"The investigation is complete," police Chief Paul Francis said Monday morning. "Detective Ryan Davis in conjunction with the Massachusetts State Police and in conference with the Essex County District Attorney's office determined there are no charges to be filed."
"Speed was not a factor. Alcohol was not a factor, neither were drugs," Francis said. "It was just an unfortunate accident."
While it will take some time for the 12-year-old girl to recover from her injuries, Francis said she is expected to make a full recovery.
The girl was returning home from Camp Dory at Centennial Grove when she hit by a Ford Edge pulling a pop-up camper trailer around 1 p.m. Thursday. The accident occurred on Martin Street, Route 22, just up the street from the police station.
The girl, who had been wearing a helmet, was taken to Beverly Hospital, then airlifted to a Boston hospital.
The driver, who has not been identified, remained on scene and cooperated with the investigation, police said.
Francis said he and Sgt. Daniel Bruce have plans to organize a bike rodeo for town youth sometime this autumn. The event would be designed to promote bike safety and raise awareness of bicycle injuries. Police last hosted such an event in October 2016.
