Most Wednesday afternoons — this one is the exception because of the Thanksgiving school holiday — the children attending Art Haven, 180B Main St., can be found doing 3D crafts.
Making, building and sculpting the crafts teach the children 3D spatial problem-solving and construction skills.
They learned to make papier-mâché forms last week, covering a blown-up balloon with strips of newspaper coated in glue. Once dry, the balloon was popped, leaving a shell to be decorated as a holiday ornament, mini hot air balloon, animals, Easter eggs, and other papier mache projects.
The nonprofit Art Haven studio offers art classes for children and adults, and scholarships are available.
More information is available at arthaven.org.
