BEVERLY — The bicyclist killed in a collision last weekend in Haverhill has been identified as Peter Delsette of Beverly, according to the Essex County District Attorney's office.
District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett's spokeswoman Carrie Kimball said on Wednesday that the crash that killed Delsette, 56, remains under investigation. No charges have been filed against the driver.
Neither Kimball nor Haverhill police have released additional details about the crash.
Delsette was riding his bicycle near the Haverhill-Merrimac line when he was hit at the intersection of Amesbury and Brandy Brow roads just after 10 a.m. Saturday, Haverhill police said.
Anyone with information on the crash should contact Haverhill police Lt. Joseph Ingham at 978-373-1212, ext. 1505.