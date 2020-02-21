The Gloucester Public Schools and Essex County District Attorney’s Office are still investigating an allegation of sexual assault brought by a female student against an unidentified staff member of the city’s schools.
“The investigation is still ongoing,” said Carrie Kimball, a spokeswoman for the office of Essex District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett. “There are no charges that I am aware of.”
The alleged victim reported the incident the morning of Feb. 10 to a school staff member.
The following day, on Feb. 11, Superintendent Dr. Richard Safier notified the school community that this alleged incident had occurred in the past and that the child’s parents had been notified.
“I am writing to inform you of an allegation of sexual assault brought forward by a female student regarding one of our staff members,” Safier said. “At this time, this matter is still under investigation and I have shared all of the information that state and federal laws regarding student and employee privacy permit me to share.”
The staff member accused of the allegation was placed on administrative leave pending the investigation.
Safier declined to divulge where the staff member works and where the alleged assault occurred.
Police Chief Ed Conley said last week that the Gloucester Police Department would not be taking a primary role in the investigation.
