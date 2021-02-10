BEVERLY — No charges have been filed against the former artistic director of the Beverly-based Boston Children's Theatre, after an investigation by police and the Essex District Attorney's office, a spokeswoman for the DA confirmed.
Brian Burgess Clark of Beverly served as the artistic director of the program from about 2012 until November 2019, when he left just days before allegations of inappropriate conduct with 17 students surfaced in a letter that was sent to board members. A slew of Cape Ann teens appeared in the theater’s productions over the years.
Carrie Kimball, a spokeswoman for District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett, said no charges resulted from the investigation.
But there is still a civil lawsuit pending between Clark and former board members over what Clark says were unpaid salary and benefits during his final years with the theater group.
Clark's departure was followed soon after by executive director Tobias "Toby" Schine's resignation. Schine is also suing for unpaid and deferred wages.
Clark's suit, filed last spring in Salem Superior Court, alleges that he was owed nearly a quarter of a million dollars in back pay and benefits, plus damages, after being terminated "without cause."
Schine made similar claims in his suit, filed in August.
Weeks after the two men left, the theater board was forced to file for bankruptcy, listing more than $543,000 in liabilities, including $141,000 in unpaid rent to Cummings Properties, Schine's unpaid salary, and payments owed to other professionals who worked with the theater.
According to bankruptcy court filings, the bankruptcy trustee, Mark DeGiacomo, moved late last month to be discharged and close the case, reporting that after a "diligent inquiry" he has concluded that there were no assets to disburse. He listed $23,800 in assets, but in other court filings, those assets, including office equipment, lighting and sound equipment, costumes and other theatrical supplies, were described as being worth far less than that and not likely to bring in more than what it would cost to auction them off.
Besides the now-insolvent BCT, the lawsuits by Clark and Schine named three former presidents — Jim Solomon of Brookline, Harry Miller of Weston and Daniel Antonelli of Westchester County, New York — and former treasurer John Budzyna of Newburyport.
Miller and Antonelli have both reached settlements in the lawsuits, approved by a Lawrence Superior Court judge in December. Antonelli said in court filings that his primary role in the program was as a donor, as he sought to support his daughter's acting aspirations. He was not paid, and resigned from the board as soon as he learned of the accusations against Clark.
But the Miller settlement, which was for $5,000, came over the objections of Solomon and Budzyna, who say that such settlements were premature.
Solomon's attorneys argue that without having exchanged evidence or taken depositions, it was too soon to apportion any potential liability.
Solomon, who was president of the board at the time the allegations surfaced, said in court papers that he stepped in at the request of Schine but had not been formally elected to the position, one of several reasons why he and his attorney say he cannot be held liable.
Solomon also argues in a motion to dismiss the case that there's no evidence that would show that there was any "gross negligence" on the part of himself or other board members that would overcome the state's cap on judgments against charitable organizations and restrictions against liability for volunteer board members.
