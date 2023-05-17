Renowned British horticulturist Paul Hervey-Brookes loves dahlias. To ignore them, he says, "is to miss out on one of the stars of late summer."
Susan Kelly couldn't agree more.
Kelly, the founder and executive director of Generous Gardeners, this week said her group plans to make dahlias keep Gloucester's gardens gorgeous well into the autumn of its 400th celebratory year.
This Saturday, May 20, from 9 a.m. to noon you'll find her and her green-aproned army of trowel-blazing volunteers selling 500 dahlia tubers by the tennis courts at the west end of Stacy Boulevard.
Not to be confused with dahlia bulbs, which each produce a single dahlia, a tuber, says Kelly, is more like a potato.
"It has eyes, like a potato," she says, "and if it's happy, those eyes can each produce a dahlia, up to eight of them all told."
Dahlia tubers are easy to keep happy, she says, so long as you know how to care for them. You'll get excellent advice on how to do that at Saturday's sale. You'll also get a chance to take Generous Gardeners' Gloucester400+ Dahlia Challenge.
"We're offering amateur gardeners a chance to turn those tubers into award-winning dahlias, for our first annual competition on Sept. 30," says Kelly. Dahlias are at their peak at that time, she says, and contestants can bring theirs either as cut arrangements or as potted plants.
The contest is open to dahlia photographers as well as dahlia growers, and there are 13 categories to win. On Sept. 30, bring your entry for its day of judgment to Bass Rocks Golf Club, 27 Beach Road, Gloucester.
Meanwhile, for entry guidelines and rules, visit https://bit.ly/432r6ug.
More plant sales
The Annisquam Sewing Circle Annual Plant Sale is also this Saturday, May 20, from 8 a.m. to noon.
The sale will be held in the yard between the Annisquam Exchange and the Village Hall at 34 Leonard St. in Gloucester.
Annual, perennials including rose bushes, geraniums, lavender and many more of gardeners' favorites. The sewing circle donates proceeds to local charities and scholarships.
A major plant sales take place as the Rockport Garden Club holds its annual plant sale on Saturday, May 20, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the parking lot at Rockport High School on Jerden's Lane in Rockport. Please note that this is the correct time and place.
The plants are being donated by garden club members from their own gardens, and by local garden centers and nurseries.
On sale will be perennials, annuals, vegetables, herbs, shrubs and hanging baskets, as well as native plants that will attract butterflies and bees.
Proceeds from the sale will help pay various civic projects, several scholarships and for plantings and maintenance of Rockport's 13 town gardens.
More information about the Rockport Garden Club is available at www.rockportgardenclub.org.