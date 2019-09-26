BOSTON — A Danvers business owner is the first to challenge the state's ban on e-cigarettes and other vaping products with a lawsuit expected to be filed today.
Behram Agha, owner of Vapor Zone at the Liberty Tree Mall, will be filing a lawsuit Thursday in Suffolk Superior Court asking a judge for a preliminary injunction lifting the ban.
Craig Rourke, his attorney, called the ban "arbitrary and capricious" and said his client and other vape shops affected by the ban were denied due process by the emergency declaration.
"This seems to be a manufactured crisis," Rourke said. "It's had a crippling effect on small businesses like my client, who will be irreparably harmed if the ban is allowed to continue."
Rourke said he has heard from other vape shop owners seeking to join the legal challenge, and expects the list of plaintiffs to grow in coming days.
On Tuesday, Gov. Charlie Baker declared a public health emergency and ordered a four-month ban on the sale of vaping products, including marijuana-based products.
Baker said the ban, the most stringent in the nation, was needed to give medical experts time to study growing concerns about the health effects of vaping.
But the move effectively shuts down hundreds of vape stores, many of them small, family-owned businesses, affecting thousands of workers statewide.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is investigating an outbreak of lung illnesses and has identified more than 500 possible cases in 38 states and one territory.
The federal agency it has not yet identified a common e-cigarette or ingredient. Nine deaths have been reported.
In Massachusetts, health care providers reported at least 66 possible cases as of Wednesday, at least three of which are confirmed, according to the state Department of Public Health.
So far, only three other states —Michigan and New York and Rhode Island — have banned vaping products.
Massachusetts' ban goes further than others to remove all non-tobacco flavors of e-cigarettes, as well as medical and recreational marijuana vape products, from store shelves.
Trade associations representing vape shops, including the New England Vapor Technology Association, are also gearing up for a legal challenge against the ban.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhi.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.