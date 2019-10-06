Danvers man wins hot dog eating crown

TOPSFIELD – In competition with 15 other hungry contestants, Danvers' Pete Davekos set a new fair record at the annual Topsfield Fair Hot Dog Eating Contest.
On Saturday, seated front and center of the Trianon Stage, Danvers resident Davekos ate 9.5 quarter-pound hot dogs in buns in seven minutes.
This is equivalent to 19 standard hot dogs.
At last year's inaugural contest, Peabody's Blake Barr and Henry "Freight Train" Mulholland of Topsfield tied. Both downing eight hot dogs and splitting the $200 prize.
While Barr was not present at this year's event, "Freight Train" was one dog short towards a second victory. The former winner only gobbled down eight hot dogs Saturday, said fair spokesperson David Thompson.
To celebrate the 201st year of the Topsfield Fair, Davekos received a prize of $201 from contest sponsor Bnai Brith.
