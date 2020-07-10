BOSTON — Foster parents would have new supports and the Department of Children and Families would face new accountability and reporting requirements under a bill that sailed unanimously through the House on Thursday.
The House approved the legislation (H 4841) 158-0 two days after it emerged from the Ways and Means Committee, sending to the Senate a proposal to impose new reporting mandates on DCF, to study protections in place for vulnerable children, and to improve the working relationship between the state and foster parents.
Ways and Means Committee Vice Chair Rep. Denise Garlick, a Needham Democrat, said it addresses long-standing oversight and care priorities "amplified" by the COVID-19 pandemic.
One component of the bill would call for an examination of how DCF provided services virtually during the outbreak.
Several representatives touted the bill's "Foster Parents' Bill of Rights," which will require foster parents to be considered as the first choice for adoption when a non-relative is not involved, provide more training and resources, and ensure that foster parents receive as much information as possible ahead of time about children to be placed in their care.
Rep. Tricia Farley-Bouvier, D-Pittsfield, also pointed to the COVID emergency, stressing that the bill's passage comes amid "extra demands on our foster care."
###