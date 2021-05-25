The June 1 deadline for local non-profit organizations and schools to apply for grants from the Cape Ann Community Foundation is now just days away.
The Board of Directors of the Cape Ann Community Foundation (CACF) invites proposals for the foundation’s fifth annual round of grants. Given the unique circumstances and challenges presented by the global COVID-19 pandemic, grants ranging from $2,000 to $5,000 will be awarded to projects that support non-profits’ efforts to ensure the well-being of the Cape Ann community as we all move through and beyond the pandemic.
The foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit charitable organization established in 2015 by the Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce to manage funds and award grants from the proceeds from the Cape Ann license plate.
Eligible applicants include religious, educational, scientific and cultural institutions; poverty relief agencies; and any organization that qualifies as a 501(c) (3) charity and is based in or providing services to the Cape Ann community. Local governments and their subdivisions in Essex, Gloucester, Manchester and Rockport are also eligible to apply for CACF grants.
Grant guidelines and application forms are now available online at lovecapeann.com. Further information is available by calling the Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce at 1-978-283-1601 or emailing Peter Webber at peter@capeannchamber.com