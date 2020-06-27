The Cape Ann Community Foundation is gearing up to award grants to impove life on Cape Ann.
The revised deadline for grant applications is Tuesday, June 30.
Eligible applicants include religious, educational, scientific and cultural institutions; poverty relief agencies; and in general any organizations that qualifies as a 501(c)(3) charity and it based in or providing services to the Cape Ann Community. Local governments and their subdivisions, including schools, in Essex, Gloucester, Manchestera and Rockport are also eligible for CACF grants.
"My fellow board members and I encourage all Cape Ann area non-profits and municipalities with eligible projects to submit proposals for this funding cycle," said Ruth Pino, the CACF Board president. "And remember, any Massachusetts resident can buy the Cape Ann license plate. We need more CapeAnn plates on the road to ensure funding for worthy initiatives in the future."
CACF is a nonprofit organization established in 2015 by the Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce to manage funds and award grants from the proceeds from the Cape Ann license plate. CACF will make grants ranging from $2,000 to $5,000 for projects that support the foundation's mission to improve the economy and overall quality of life for the residents of Cape Ann in the following areas:
Regional promotion: projects that support and enhance the quality of life for the Cape Ann region and promote Cape Ann as a desirable places to live, work, recreate, and vacation.
Economic Development: projects that expand employment opportunities and enhance the economic vitality of Cape Ann, including but not limited to projects that facilitate the start-up of new enterprises or the expansion of existing enterprises on Cape Ann.
Training and Education: projects that support the training and education of the current and future Cape Ann workforce, including entrepreneurial training, to help Cape Ann residents succeed and thrive in the 21st century.
The CACF Board of Directors has streamlined the application form and submittal process by accepting both printed and emailed copies of the application. The application can be accessed at www.lovecapeann.com and https://bit.ly/3g5S6AL