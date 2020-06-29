Gloucester, MA (01930)

Today

Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Heavy and torrential downpours at times. Low 62F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Heavy and torrential downpours at times. Low 62F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.