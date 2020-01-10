DANVERS — North Shore Community College President Patricia Gentile is pleased to announce that the Cape Ann students listed below were Dean's List students for the fall 2019 semester.
Dean's List Honors are awarded to students who have earned six or more semester hours of academic credit with a grade point average (GPA) of 3.30 or higher.
Gloucester
Haylee Aberegg, Sarah Ackerman, Noman Ahmad, Christine Anderson, Hannah Anderson, Connor Bandar, Jessica Barry, Andrea Benavidez, Miranda Bertolino, Krista Boucher, Blandford Bowers, Grace Brancaleone, Ainsley Bruni, Jolene Budrow, Elizabeth Burnham, Sarah Burnham, Daniel Canillas, Selena Capone, Sabrina Cardone, Jennifer Claypool, Jared Creaser, Austin Cusumano, Hunter Darling, Michael Decaro, Eric Doe, Ryan Dunne, Stephanie East, Alexandra Femino, Nicholas Filho, and Aidan Fitzgerald.
Also Kaci Gardner-Nicastro, Brendan Geary, Jillian Goulart Amero, Anthony Guardino, Mya Harmon, Jason Healey, Paige Heassler, Joseph Johnson, Autumn Kane, Emily Keyes, Lisa Landy, Tamara Leland, Liam Lyons, Sarah Mahoney, Joseph Marcantonio, Casey Mccarthy, Ryan Mccarthy, Noah Mcnair, Matthew Mello, Marissa Militello, Taylor Neves, Wesley Nichols, Abigail Papp, Jonathan Paquiot, Jaime Parco, Kristen Parisi, Matthew Porter, Daniela Romano, Kristin Rotondo, Rosemary Scott-Fishburn, Allison Sears, Jayden Silva-Delima, Sai Thar, Kenneth Turner, Victoria Twombly, Lykourgos Tzioumas, Joseph Walker, Catherine Watt, Davya White, Molly White, Jacqueline Wonson, Lillian Wood, and Mara Zellman.
Essex
Elyssa Allmendinger, Mersades Bybee, Benjamin Legere, and Morgan Schad.
Manchester
Lillian Calandra, Franklin Dacmeta Longla, Nancy Gambal, and Deanne Leavitt.
Rockport
Marleigh Callahan, Antonese Heard, Nathaniel Kirby, Victoria Marshall, Lauren Mcnair, Kyle Moroney, Ashley Stevenson, Emma Stewart Rukeyser, Kate Whitley, and Michaela Williams.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.