The following Cape Ann students were named to the dean’s list at the University of Massachusetts Amherst for the spring 2019 semester.
In order to qualify, an undergraduate student must receive a 3.5 grade-point average or better on a four-point scale.
ESSEX
Alexandra Michelle Lee
Evan Thomas Pennoyer
Devon Towle
McKenzie Leonard Woodman
GLOUCESTER
Tess Patricia Benson
Meghan May Craaybeek
James Peter Fritz
Marlaina Gabrielle Fulmer
Lydia Joyce Giangregorio
Grace Theresa Gustaferro
Phoebe Elizabeth Hagberg
Brendan Andrew Johnson
Danielle Larrabee
Madison Claire McCarthy
Sophia Marie Pata
Fallon Queeney
Tegan Anne Kaiona Severance
Edward Scott Szuter
Joshua Joseph Ward
MANCHESTER
Madeleine Noelle Conway
Laura Day Hannafin
Jacqueline Celia Otterbein
Faith Elizabeth Palermo
Sydney Anne Ring
Meghan Mary Sepich
Marissa Diane Tiberii
ROCKPORT
Benjamin S. Lane-Davies
Lauren S. Mason
Liam Lampert McCarthy
John Anthony Merullo
Allison Bassett Rhinelander
Pierce Strumpf
