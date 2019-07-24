The following Cape Ann students were named to the dean’s list at the University of Massachusetts Amherst for the spring 2019 semester.

In order to qualify, an undergraduate student must receive a 3.5 grade-point average or better on a four-point scale. 

ESSEX

Alexandra Michelle Lee

Evan Thomas Pennoyer

Devon Towle

McKenzie Leonard Woodman

GLOUCESTER

Tess Patricia Benson

Meghan May Craaybeek

James Peter Fritz

Marlaina Gabrielle Fulmer

Lydia Joyce Giangregorio

Grace Theresa Gustaferro

Phoebe Elizabeth Hagberg

Brendan Andrew Johnson

Danielle Larrabee

Madison Claire McCarthy

Sophia Marie Pata

Fallon Queeney

Tegan Anne Kaiona Severance

Edward Scott Szuter

Joshua Joseph Ward

MANCHESTER

Madeleine Noelle Conway

Laura Day Hannafin

Jacqueline Celia Otterbein

Faith Elizabeth Palermo

Sydney Anne Ring

Meghan Mary Sepich

Marissa Diane Tiberii

ROCKPORT

Benjamin S. Lane-Davies

Lauren S. Mason

Liam Lampert McCarthy

John Anthony Merullo

Allison Bassett Rhinelander

Pierce Strumpf

 

 

Tags