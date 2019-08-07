Local residents have been named to the dean's list at the University of Massachusetts Lowell.
To qualify for the dean's list at UMass Lowell, a student must have completed no fewer than 12 graded credits for the semester and earned at least a 3.25 grade-point average with no grade lower than C and without any incompletes.
Among those recognized for achieving academic distinction for the spring 2019 semester at UMass Lowell are:
GLOUCESTER
Meghan Berking, majoring in clinical lab sciences.
Brianna Biondo, majoring in chemical engineering.
Michael Collins, majoring in business administration.
Joseph Cominelli, majoring in m echanical engineering.
Nicholas Curcuru, majoring in plastics engineering.
Alexander Dahlmer, majoring in business administration.
Tessa Doe, majoring in psychology.
Derek Goveny, majoring in mechanical engineering.
Karina Keenan, majoring in exercise physiology.
Calvin Kipruto, majoring in mechanical engineering.
Ethan Lally, majoring in liberal arts.
Sally Lambert, majoring in chemical engineering.
Taylor Lawrason, majoring in computer engineering.
Luke Mackert, majoring in biomedical engineering.
Madonna McGuire, majoring in sound recording technology.
Accursio Oliva, majoring in criminal justice.
Marc Phinney, majoring in criminal justice.
Rebecca Pollock, majoring in business administration.
Sierra Rudolph, majoring in criminal justice.
ESSEX
Aidan Burbridge, majoring in mechanical engineering.
Sarah Doucette, majoring in psychology.
ROCKPORT
Peter DeRosa, majoring in physics.
Samuel Pickell, majoring in computer science.
Hunter Williamson, majoring in economics.
