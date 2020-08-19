DANVERS — North Shore Community College Interim President Nate Bryant is pleased to announce that the Cape Ann residents listed below were dean's list students for the spring 2020 semester.
Dean's List honors are awarded to students who have earned six or more semester hours of academic credit with a grade point average (GPA) of 3.30 or higher.
Essex: Mersades Bybee, John Canillas, Hayes Demeule, Benjamin Legere, Bailey Marshall, Maggie Richards, Haley Santy Williams, Morgan Schad, and Cassandra Shabarekh.
Gloucester: Sarah Ackerman, Chase Ahearn, Noman Ahmad, Luidwin Amaya, Vanessa Barrett, Jessica Barry, Parisa Bates, Koryn Bolcome, Krista Boucher, Grace Brancaleone, Ainsley Bruni, Jolene Budrow, Sarah Burnham, Selena Capone, Sabrina Cardone, Gina Ciarametaro, Rose Ciaramitaro, Hunter Darling, Michael Decaro, Ryan Dunne, Stephanie East, Sydney Ellis, Nicholas Filho, Aidan Fitzgerald, Anthony Guardino, Mya Harmon, Aleesa Hopkins, Joanna Joseph, Autumn Kane, and Erica Knowles.
Also, Lisa Landy, Sarah Mahoney, Matthew Martin, Casey Mccarthy, Marissa Militello, Cori Neider, Taylor Neves, Abigail Papp, Jonathan Paquiot, Ryan Parisi, Tayia Parisi, Epifania Perez, Briana Powers, Macee Prevate, Erin Reed-Coates, Daniela Romano, Kristin Rotondo, Katelyn Ryan, Allison Sears, Melanie Silva, Christopher Sova, Ashley Stanton, Kenneth Turner, Lykourgos Tzioumas, Kaylie Ward, Catherine Watt, Davya White, and Lillian Wood.
Manchester: Madeline Smith.
Rockport: Amanda Greel, Antonese Heard, Lauren Mcnair, Robert Muniz, Matthew Perkins, Svea Sherman, Emma Stewart Rukeyser, Mackenzie Sweet, Jason Thibodeau, Jacob Ward, and Kate Whitley.