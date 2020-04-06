AMHERST, Mass. — Below is a list of local students who were named to the dean’s list at the University of Massachusetts Amherst for the fall 2019 semester.

In order to qualify, an undergraduate student must receive a 3.5 grade-point average or better on a four-point scale.

ESSEX

Paul Johnson Albani

Alexandra Michelle Lee

Claire Althea O’Brien

Evan Thomas Pennoyer

GLOUCESTER

Jesse Rose Alexander

Grace Rita Bertagna

Matthew Scott Boulay

Galadriel Mae Brisbois

Meghan May Craaybeek

Nolan Cunningham

Miranda Alexis D’Oleo

James Peter Fritz

Marlaina Gabrielle Fulmer

Lydia Joyce Giangregorio

Charlie Ann Gillon

Nicholas Trey Graham

Maisie Ac Grow

Grace Theresa Gustaferro

Danielle Larrabee

Piera Maria Lo Contro

Gabriella Elizabeth Machado

Madison Claire McCarthy

Julian Israel Mendoza

Rachel Delfina Nearis

Jaita Richon

Tegan Anne Kaiona Severance

Jacob Anthony Taormina

Joshua Joseph Ward

MANCHESTER

Joseph Alibali

Madeleine Noelle Conway

Bradley Tucker Graves

Isabelle Nicole Graves

Elizabeth Yu Xin Graves

Laura Day Hannafin

Tucker Hollister Hase

Natalie Anne Koopman

Sophia Janice Larson

Faith Elizabeth Palermo

Sydney Anne Ring

Meghan Mary Sepich

ROCKPORT

Jameson Paul Kamm

John Anthony Merullo

Zachary Martin Moceri

Olivia Jae Mol

Allison Bassett Rhinelander

Maxwell Kerwin Rhinelander

Tags

Recommended for you