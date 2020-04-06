AMHERST, Mass. — Below is a list of local students who were named to the dean’s list at the University of Massachusetts Amherst for the fall 2019 semester.
In order to qualify, an undergraduate student must receive a 3.5 grade-point average or better on a four-point scale.
ESSEX
Paul Johnson Albani
Alexandra Michelle Lee
Claire Althea O’Brien
Evan Thomas Pennoyer
GLOUCESTER
Jesse Rose Alexander
Grace Rita Bertagna
Matthew Scott Boulay
Galadriel Mae Brisbois
Meghan May Craaybeek
Nolan Cunningham
Miranda Alexis D’Oleo
James Peter Fritz
Marlaina Gabrielle Fulmer
Lydia Joyce Giangregorio
Charlie Ann Gillon
Nicholas Trey Graham
Maisie Ac Grow
Grace Theresa Gustaferro
Danielle Larrabee
Piera Maria Lo Contro
Gabriella Elizabeth Machado
Madison Claire McCarthy
Julian Israel Mendoza
Rachel Delfina Nearis
Jaita Richon
Tegan Anne Kaiona Severance
Jacob Anthony Taormina
Joshua Joseph Ward
MANCHESTER
Joseph Alibali
Madeleine Noelle Conway
Bradley Tucker Graves
Isabelle Nicole Graves
Elizabeth Yu Xin Graves
Laura Day Hannafin
Tucker Hollister Hase
Natalie Anne Koopman
Sophia Janice Larson
Faith Elizabeth Palermo
Sydney Anne Ring
Meghan Mary Sepich
ROCKPORT
Jameson Paul Kamm
John Anthony Merullo
Zachary Martin Moceri
Olivia Jae Mol
Allison Bassett Rhinelander
Maxwell Kerwin Rhinelander
