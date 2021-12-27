AMHERST, Mass. — Below is a list of Cape Ann residents who were named to the dean’s list at the University of Massachusetts Amherst for the spring 2021 semester.
In order to qualify, an undergraduate student must receive a 3.5 grade-point average or better on a four-point scale.
ESSEXLogan Carroll, Aidan Charles Greenslade, Alexandra Michelle Lee, Sydney Grace Levasseur, Claire Althea O’Brien, Faith Elizabeth Palermo, Brianna Nicole Pappas, Evan Thomas Pennoyer, William Webster Smith II and Atticus James Takayesu.
GLOUCESTER
Jesse Rose Alexander, Grace Rita Bertagna, Tracy M Blagden, Zoe August Cloutier Blazzard, Madison Rose Bourbon, Galadriel Mae Brisbois, Meghan May Craaybeek, Jacob francis D’Ambrosio, Erin Nikole Dupont, and Natalie Jane Favazza.
Also, Lydia Joyce Giangregorio, Nicholas Trey Graham, Roy Kirwa Kimutai Kirwa, Danielle Larrabee, Gabriella Elizabeth Machado, Julian Israel Mendoza, Michelle L Morency, Sylvia Sorvari Officer, Sophia Marie Pata, Brittany Rose Turner, William Kenneth Vincent, and Bevan Worell-Shannon.
MANCHESTER
Ema Rose Cochand, Madeleine Noelle Conway, Madeline Frances Donnellan Valade, Evan Robert Fitzgerald, Isabelle Nicole Graves, Natalie Anne Koopman, Aidan Moore Lyons, Bridget Dunlap Miller, Carl August Parkhurst, Sydney Anne Ring, Dylan Alexander Wilson, and Genevieve Rose Young.
ROCKPORT
Kevyn Ann Marie Chandler, Anand Fedele, Jameson Paul Kamm, Lauren S Mason, Preston Mattson, Zachary Martin Moceri, Henry Phillip Prentiss, Allison Bassett Rhinelander, Jordan Story, and David Ray Warde.