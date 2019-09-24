The death of a 29-year-old man found slumped over in a van in the parking lot of the Main Street Plaza on Sunday morning is being investigated as one of three fatal apparent drug overdoses in the last week connected to Gloucester.
And city officers are working with state police and other jurisdictions to determine the source of the drugs that has sparked the latest string of local opioid deaths.
In addition to the Sunday case, officers responded to a suspected opioid death on Friday, Gloucester police Lt. Joseph Fitzgerald said Tuesday. A 35-year-old man died due to an apparent overdose in a house on Harold Court, said Carrie Kimball, communications director with the office of Essex District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett. The DA’s office responds with local police to the scene of any unattended deaths, including apparent overdose cases.
Two other apparent overdoses in Gloucester — including one Saturday on Prospect Street — proved not to be fatal. Fitzgerald said he was uncertain whether responding emergency crews administered the anti-overdose drug naloxone — better known by the trade name Narcan — to revive those survivors, adding that would “generally be the case.” Both individuals were transported by the Fire Department’s ambulance squad to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
The third Gloucester-related fatality involved a local man who died last week in Chelsea of a suspected opioid overdose, Fitzgerald said. Police there are investigating that case.
Kimball said Gloucester was also the scene of an apparent deadly overdose on Sept. 6.
Fitzgerald said police figures show the two local fatalities and two other ODs mean the city has had 46 opioid overdoses — six of them fatal — this calendar year.
“Think how much worse it would be if there was no Narcan,” Fitzgerald said.
The six suspected overdose fatalities — virtually all overdose deaths have historically taken several months to confirm — means that Gloucester’s 2019 death toll is running behind the pace for 2018, when 14 people died of opioid overdoses across the city. That figure marked an increase from 12 in 2017, despite a year-to-year decline in the number of opioid deaths across the state.
State figures show that 17 Gloucester residents died from overdoses — either in the city or elsewhere — last year.
Police believe all of the fatal overdoses in recent days are tied to heroin and fentanyl, which is often used to cut heroin and sometimes other drugs.
“We don’t know yet if that’s what it is. We won’t know that until the toxicology reports come back,” Fitzgerald said, referring to reports that can take several weeks. “But we strongly suspect that’s the case.”
He said city officers are working with state police and other agencies to get a handle on where the latest strain of drugs may have originated before landing in the hands of people in Gloucester. He emphasized that it’s difficult to explain away the string of fatalities by saying it could be due to a potentially more lethal mix of drugs.
“Anytime we get something like this, people are always asking whether it’s a case of bad drugs,” he said. “The truth is, there’s no such thing as one (strain of heroin) that’s worse than another. None of it is good. It’s all bad. It all can kill you.”
Fitzgerald and Kimball confirmed that the man found in the van in the parking lot of the plaza between Main and Rogers streets Sunday was not from Gloucester; he had addresses in Florida and in St. Thomas in the Virgin Islands.
None of the victims’ names have been released. Fitzgerald said it was not yet clear whether any or all of the victims’ kin had been notified.
The string of local opioid deaths is believed to be the first such rash of overdose cases since Labor Day weekend of 2017, when police reported six apparent overdoses. Just one of those cases proved fatal.
Fitzgerald said that anyone with any information on the latest cases should contact Gloucester police at 978-283-1212, and can also reach out if they know someone who needs help in fighting addiction. Gloucester police continues to operate its angel program that provides help getting people into treatment without fear of facing criminal charges.
“We can help,” Fitzgerald said.
OPIOID-RELATED DEATHS
2014 2015 2016 2017 2018
Essex 0 1 0 0 1
Gloucester 5 12 9 16 17
Manchester 0 0 2 0 0
Rockport 2 3 1 2 2
Opioid-related EMS incidents
Counts reflect the town in which the incident occurred
2017 2018 2019*
Essex 5 <\\5 <\\5
Gloucester 112 109 15
Manchester 6 <\\5 <\\5
Rockport 13 <\\5 <\\5
* First quarter only
