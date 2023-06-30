ROCKPORT — Parades, fireworks and barbeques are all part of Independence Day.
But the real reason for the holiday is the document, penned by Virginia’s Thomas Jefferson during the revolutionary fervor in 1776.
As such, the Rockport Rotary Club will again hold its annual “Reading of the Declaration of Independence.” The reading takes place on the Fourth of July in Dock Square, starting at 10 a.m.
Matthew Wigton, senior minister at the First Baptist Church of Rockport, will read the Declaration.
“We’ve been doing this for the past decade,” he said. “Over the years, it has gained greater attention. I think it’s a great reminder of our history.”
Wigton said between 15 and 20 people will be in period dress during the reading — a practice that took place across the new nation in the days after the document was signed at the Continental Congress in Philadephia.
Wigton estimated about 300 people should gather in Rockport for the reading.
“Any history is not perfect and there’s a lot to learn from that,” he said. “There’s a lot of valuable stuff in that document. I think it helps place ourselves in a bigger story.”
