Defibrillators installed in Essex parks

ESSEX — Acute medical care is now close-at-hand at two of the town’s parks.
A new automatic external defibrillator (AED) has recently been installed at Shepard Memorial Park — joining another AED that is placed in a secure cabinet at the Field of Dreams at Centennial Grove.
The device at Shepard Memorial Park is in a cabinet on the old handtub building at 24 Martin St., the site of the old Memorial Building police and fire station. The cabinet and AED at this site were donated by local businesses Reader Electric and McNeilly EMS Educators.
Fire officials direct those who might have a need for the device to call 911. If dispatchers determine there is an urgent need for the device, the North Shore Regional 911 Call Center will provide the access code to the cabinets and along with medical instructions.
There is also a secure cabinet with an AED located at the Field of Dreams at Centennial Grove. This cabinet and AED is located on the storage shed on the left side of the road by the ball fields, immediately adjacent to the Essex Water Treatment Facility.
Essex Fire Chief Ramie Reader and new Manchester-by-the-Sea Fire Chief James McNeilly were instrumental in placing the AED devices. McNeilly, a lifelong Essex resident, is also president and CEO of McNeilly EMS Educators Inc.
McNeilly said he became interested in installing the devices when his son was playing in Little League games at the fields.
“I approached the (Essex) Little League Committee and suggested the idea,” McNeilly said. “I worked with (Fire Chief) Ramie Reader in Essex and we worked together.”
Together, McNeilly and Reader provided the cabinet, the AED and the electrical wiring needed for the device. Reader owns Reader Electrical in Essex.
McNeilly said those who might need to use the AED should first call 911. At this point, dispatchers will determine the specific location and then provide the needed code to activate the device. Then, he said, dispatchers can walk the caller through the process to activate and use the AED.
“They are trained as emergency medical dispatchers,” said McNeilly.
McNeilly said his hope is that residents might start a fund that would pay for the instillation of additional devices in Essex.
“I liked the idea,” said McNeilly. “Being in emergency services, it made sense. I live in Essex and I was born in Essex and I’ve lived here my whole life.”
