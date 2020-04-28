BOSTON — the state's largest dental insurer has committed $2 million to a recovery fund set up to help community dentists around the state, fulfilling the fundraising goal for the effort with one single donation.
The Massachusetts Dental Society set up its COVID-19 Recovery Fund on April 21, making a $300,000 seed donation and setting a fundraising goal of $2 million from other donors.
Delta Dental's commitment of $2 million put the fund over the top.
"The COVID-19 pandemic has caused many Massachusetts dental offices to close, except for emergency care. This not only limits patients' access to non-urgent care, it creates significant financial and business challenges for dentists and other oral health providers," said Dennis Leonard, president and CEO of Delta Dental of Massachusetts.
Like many health care providers who have been hurt financially during the pandemic by the cancellations of all elective procedures and the postponement of many well visits, dentists have also been forced to transition to delivering only emergency care only.
The Massachusetts Dental Society will determine how best to disperse the money from the recovery fund.
"Every dental practice in the Commonwealth urgently needs a range of financial support to make it through the end of this pandemic," MDS Foundation chair Robert Lewando said in a statement when the Society created the fund. "We're working with and calling upon all dental stakeholders to make sure communities don't lose access to the availability of critical oral health care services when the COVID-19 pandemic has passed and offices are allowed to reopen to provide necessary care."