A record number of people cast ballots in this month's Democratic presidential primary, although only 37 percent of those eligible to vote participated in the overall primary voting on March 3.
Secretary of State William Galvin reported Monday that municipal clerks have now certified the results of the presidential primaries. There were 1,417,498 votes cast in the Democratic primary, eclipsing the previous record of 1,352,157 ballots cast in 2008.
Democrat Joe Biden won the Democratic primary in Massachusetts, followed by Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren. Republican President Donald Trump won easily in the Republican primary. There were 276,811 ballots cast in the Republican primary, 4,158 ballots in the Libertarian Primary, and 1,620 ballots cast in the Green-Rainbow Primary.
