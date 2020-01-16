A Main Street eyesore will be demolished in the next few days.
With a bulldozer positioned in the back of the building and construction cones taking up the east side of Main Street, general contractor Groom Construction and subcontractors are preparing to take down the defunct Cameron's restaurant at 206 Main St.
Project manager Ilene Vogel of North Shore Community Development Coalition explained that the coalition has officially entered the demolition stage for the building, slated to become housing.
"The contractors are mobilizing all of the equipment to be in place for the demolition," Vogel said. "But the building will come down in the next day or two."
The demolition stage is scheduled to take a couple of weeks, she explained.
While the signs are up and the equipment is being positioned for the work ahead, many residents were first made aware of the demolition by Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken's animated Facebook post mid-morning on Thursday.
"Cameron's she's coming down today. Exciting day of progress. Affordable (real affordable) housing, welcome to Gloucester. Thank Action, Harbor Village and Baker-Polito Administration," Romeo Theken posted on Facebook.
While the Main Street building will no longer be a place "Where the Natives Dine," as was Cameron's slogan, there will 100% affordable housing in its place.
"This is wonderful noise to my ears," Romeo Theken said, referencing the demolition.
Public Works Director Michael Hale said residents and visitors can anticipate a temporary raised sidewalk and removal of a few street trees.
Once demolition is complete, Hale explained the lot will look like a "missing tooth in the smile of Main Street."
But he assured that "everything will go back exactly where it was."
Harbor Village, a four-story, 34,000 square foot building, will take the restaurant's place. The rental residential community will consist of 30 residential rental units with ground-floor commercial space. The rental units will be 100% affordable housing for residents earning between 30% and 60% of the area's median income.
The former restaurant on Main Street is not the only downtown building that the city is looking to transform into affordable housing.
Romeo Theken said she has been in communication with Chris Lovasco, the CEO of YMCA of the North Shore, and Tim Flaherty, executive director of the Cape Ann YMCA, about converting the Cape Ann Y's Middle Street address into condominiums.
"This is what I mean when I say Gloucester is moving forward together," she added.
