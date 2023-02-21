The demolition of the former home of the Cape Ann YMCA at 71 Middle St. to make way for affordable senior housing is proceeding apace.
And that means on Wednesday, Feb. 22, tenants of the building next door at 67 Middle St. are being asked to leave temporarily as the work progresses.
“Today was the first day of demolition and we are excited that it progressed faster than we anticipated,” said Jamie McGrath, vice president of project management, YMCA of the North Shore, in a statement to the Times.
“Out of an abundance of caution and as part of their logistics plan, Windover Construction requested that our Y residents at 67 Middle St. leave their rooms tomorrow morning. We have invited our residents to breakfast and lunch in our community space in the building. Safety is always our first priority and our team will ensure everyone associated with this project continues to remain safe during this demolition.”
The Cape Ann Community Center is home to 23 individuals, according to a YMCA spokesperson.
Another tenant of 67 Middle St. is the Gloucester Police Department’s Community Impact Unit. Lt. Jeremiah Nicastro, who heads up the unit, said in a text “the office will be closed tomorrow and hopefully open on Thursday.”
The former YMCA building, which dates to the 1970s, is being demolished to make way for the John J. Meany Senior Affordable Housing project made up of 44 one-bedroom apartments for those 62 and older.
The project will involve a series of road closures on Hancock Street between Middle and Main streets over the coming days and weeks. The closures for Hancock Street between Middle and Main streets are scheduled through Friday, Feb. 24, from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday, Feb. 25, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.; and Monday, Feb. 27, and Tuesday, Feb. 28, from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
You can check for project updates on the Cape Ann YMCA Facebook page, facebook.com/capeannymca, and website, https://www.northshoreymca.org/john-j-meany-senior-affordable-housing.
Ethan Forman may be contacted at 978-675-2714,or at eforman@northofboston.com.